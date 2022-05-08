BPSC Cancels 67th Prelims Exam Over Alleged Question Paper Leak; Probe Ordered

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has cancelled the preliminary examinations after there were allegations of a paper leak today. Notably, a committee has been formed to investigate the matter. Bihar Commission Secretary Juit Singh said that the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has ordered an inquiry into the alleged leak of the question paper of the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination that was held on Sunday.

Bihar Civil Services Commission cancels prelims exam over alleged question paper leak

The Commission launched an investigation after reports of question paper leaks were reported to the authorities. As per the reports, the question papers were being circulated via WhatsApp and Telegram. This year, the BPSC examination was held across 1,083 examination centers. Singh stated that prima facie, it appeared that BPSC examination questions were leaked from an examination centre minutes before the commencement of the examination, nearly at 12 noon. More than 6 lakh students applied for the BPSC first stage examination, which meant 802 posts in Bihar's civil services.

However, BPSC has cancelled the examination, but those who would have cleared today's preliminary examination would have been eligible to appear for the second round of examinations held to recruit middle-rung officials such as deputy superintendent of police, sub-divisional officers, block development officers, and state revenue officers. The Committee has been given a 24 hours time to submit the findings.

“Sensing the gravity of the situation, the commission immediately announced an inquiry by a three-member committee, which has to submit its report within 24 hours for further action. The matter will also be referred to the cyber cell of the Bihar police for a deeper probe to identify the exam centre from where it happened and the extent to which it affected the examination,” said the secretary.

