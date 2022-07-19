BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment Exam 2022 For Over 40K Posts Postponed

BPSC head teacher recruitment exam 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has once again deferred the examination which has to be conducted for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the Education Department. The board informed this through an official notice which mentions that BPSC Head teacher exam has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

As per the notification, the written (objective) competitive examination which was supposed to be conducted on July 28, 2022, stands postponed. However as of now. official date for conducting exam has not been announced yet.

BPSC head teacher recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

Earlier the exam was supposed to be held on June 25, 2022

It was postponed to July 28, 2022

Exam has been postponed again and new date has not been announced yet

BPSC head teacher recruitment exam 2022 postponed: Check official notification

Step 1: Candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of BPSC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Important Notice: Regarding postponement of Head Teacher in Primary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination scheduled on 28.07.2022. (Advt. No. 04/2022) : Detailed Syllabus for Examination"

Step 3: The notification will be opened up on screen

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40,506 vacancies of Head Teacher, of which 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates. Candidates can check the eligibility for this vacancy here. To know more about the recruitment drive, candidates can click on this link.

BPSC Headteacher Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Candidates must hold a degree of graduation from any recognised university. The minimum percentage required to be eligible is 50. Candidates must know that a 5% relaxation of marks will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. Applicants must be D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed/B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed qualified.

Candidates should have completed a minimum of 8 years of regular service as a basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary Teachers or Urban Elementary Teachers under Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teachers from Panchayati Raj or Urban Body Institutions whose services have been confirmed.