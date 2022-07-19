Last Updated:

BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment Exam 2022 For Over 40K Posts Postponed

BPSC head teacher recruitment exam 2022 which was supposed to be held on July 28 has been postponed. The official notice can be checked here.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
BPSC head teacher recruitment exam 2022

Image: Sourced


 

BPSC head teacher recruitment exam 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has once again deferred the examination which has to be conducted for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the Education Department. The board informed this through an official notice which mentions that BPSC Head teacher exam has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons. 

As per the notification, the written (objective) competitive examination which was supposed to be conducted on July 28, 2022, stands postponed. However as of now. official date for conducting exam has not been announced yet.

READ | BPSC paper leak: BJP MP Varun asks CM to conduct fresh inquiry, take immediate action

 

BPSC head teacher recruitment 2022: Check important dates here

  • Earlier the exam was supposed to be held on June 25, 2022
  • It was postponed to July 28, 2022
  • Exam has been postponed again and new date has not been announced yet

BPSC head teacher recruitment exam 2022 postponed: Check official notification

 

  • Step 1: Candidates who will be taking the exam should go to the official website of BPSC
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which reads, "Important Notice: Regarding postponement of Head Teacher in Primary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination scheduled on 28.07.2022. (Advt. No. 04/2022) : Detailed Syllabus for Examination"
  • Step 3: The notification will be opened up on screen

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40,506 vacancies of Head Teacher, of which 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates. Candidates can check the eligibility for this vacancy here. To know more about the recruitment drive, candidates can click on this link.

READ | BPSC CDPO Prelims Answer Key 2022 released; Here's direct link to check

BPSC Headteacher Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria Here

Candidates must hold a degree of graduation from any recognised university. The minimum percentage required to be eligible is 50. Candidates must know that a 5% relaxation of marks will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. Applicants must be D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed/B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed qualified.

READ | BPSC releases Motor Vehicle Inspector & District Arts & Culture Officer exam results

Candidates should have completed a minimum of 8 years of regular service as a basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary Teachers or Urban Elementary Teachers under Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teachers from Panchayati Raj or Urban Body Institutions whose services have been confirmed.

READ | BPSC Headmaster Answer Key out, raise objections till June 22
READ | BPSC 67th CCE Prelims re-exam to be held in August; Check BPSC calendar here
COMMENT