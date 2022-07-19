BPSC Head Teacher Recruitment Exam 2022 For Over 40K Posts Postponed

Quick links:
BPSC head teacher recruitment exam 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has once again deferred the examination which has to be conducted for the post of Head Teacher in Primary Schools under the Education Department. The board informed this through an official notice which mentions that BPSC Head teacher exam has been postponed due to unavoidable reasons.
As per the notification, the written (objective) competitive examination which was supposed to be conducted on July 28, 2022, stands postponed. However as of now. official date for conducting exam has not been announced yet.
The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 40,506 vacancies of Head Teacher, of which 13761 posts are reserved for female candidates. Candidates can check the eligibility for this vacancy here. To know more about the recruitment drive, candidates can click on this link.
Candidates must hold a degree of graduation from any recognised university. The minimum percentage required to be eligible is 50. Candidates must know that a 5% relaxation of marks will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/EBC/BC/Differently able/female and EWS. Applicants must be D.El.Ed/B.T/B.Ed/B.A.Ed/B.Sc.Ed/B.L.Ed qualified.
Candidates should have completed a minimum of 8 years of regular service as a basic grade teacher of Panchayat Elementary Teachers or Urban Elementary Teachers under Panchayat Raj Institutions and Urban Local Body Institutions. Graduate teachers from Panchayati Raj or Urban Body Institutions whose services have been confirmed.