BPSC Paper Leak Case: EOU Arrests Magistrate In Charge BDO Jaiwardhan Gupta

BPSC paper leak row: In a recent move, BDO Jaiwardhan Gupta has been arrested by EOU. This move comes in the line as he was the magistrate in charge of the centre where the leak took place. In order to solve this matter quickly, along with EOU, two more investigating agencies have also been included in the SIT. Now Special Cell and STF will also investigate in the paper leak case. However, it was told that the EOU will lead the investigation of BPSC paper leak case.

BPSC Paper Leak: CM Nitish Kumar orders strict investigation & action against culprits

On May 9, 2022, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told media, "As soon as we came to know about the paper leak issue we took immediate action on the matter." He said, "We are checking where and how the paper was leaked.The inquiry has begun and the investigation team is looking into the matter. " CM Nitish Kumar also said that he has asked police to speed up the investigation process and added, "Anyone found involved in the paper leak case will face strict action."

Patna, Bihar | We took immediate action in the matter. We are checking where and how the paper was leaked. Enquiry has begun. Police are investigating. I have asked them to speed it up. Anyone found involved would be taken action against : CM Nitish Kumar on BPSC paper leak pic.twitter.com/LQjLH8Oc0f — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

BPSC's name should be changed, says the opposition

Talking about BPSC 67th prelims paper leak case, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressed the media on the issue, criticising the Nitish Kumar-led government for failing to deal with the paper leak case adequately. RJD leaker Yadav told media, "It is very unfortunate and condemnable. This is not the first time this has happened. BPSC should be renamed to Bihar Paper Leak Commission". He further said, "There is no paper that does not get leaked in Bihar, and every time the state government fails to take any action on this."

BPSC paper leak case: Overview

On May 8, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) had to cancel the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination. The exam was cancelled as the question paper was leaked right before the exam. This incident triggered outrage across Bihar. Many opposition leaders are criticizing Nitish Kumar led government for the question paper leak issue. They are saying that the commissions' name should be changed and that students who took the exam should be given Rs 5000 each as compensation for the traveling they did to take exams.