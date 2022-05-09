BPSC Paper Leak: CM Nitish Kumar Assures Strict Investigation And Action Against Culprits

In a significant development over the BPSC paper leak issue, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to the media and said, "As soon as we came to know about the paper leak issue we took immediate action on the matter." He said, "We are checking where and how the paper was leaked." The inquiry has begun and the investigation team is looking into the matter. " CM Kumar said that he has asked police to speed up the investigation process and added, "Anyone found involved in the paper leak case will face strict action."

Notably, the Bihar police have constituted a 12-member team to investigate the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary paper leak case. The investigation team of police is being headed by Sushil Kumar, Superintendent of Police of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW).

BPSC 67th Prelims Paper Leak

On May 9, the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) canceled the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination of BPSC due to a question paper leak issue. The Commission launched an investigation after reports of question paper leaks were reported to the authorities. The question papers were being circulated via WhatsApp and Telegram, per the reports. Meanwhile, the paper leak case has sparked outrage across the state of Bihar. Students, along with opposition leaders, have held the state government responsible for this incident, arguing that the state did not make proper arrangements to avoid this type of "unfortunate" event.

Tejwashi Yadav demands compensation for all students, calls BPSC "Bihar Paper Leak Commission"

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressed the media on the issue, criticizing the Nitish Kumar-led government for failing to address it adequately. Yadav said, "It is very unfortunate and condemnable." This is not the first time this has happened. "BPSC should be renamed to Bihar Paper Leak Commission," he said. He further said, "There is no paper that does not get leaked in Bihar, and every time the state government fails to take any action on this."

Notably, this year, the BPSC examination was held across 1,083 examination centers. More than 6 lakh students applied for the BPSC first stage examination, which meant 802 posts in Bihar's civil services. The Commission has not shared the new examination schedule, but since the issue is resolved BPSC will share the new date and timing of the examination.

Image: PTI/ Shutterstock