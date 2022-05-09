'BPSC Should Be Renamed To Bihar Paper Leak Commission', Says Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Sunday was forced to cancel the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination of the Bihar Public Service Commission due to a question paper leak issue. The incident has triggered outrage across the state of Bihar and several opposition leaders have criticised the state government for the question paper leak issue. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav addressed the media on the issue, criticising the Nitish Kumar-led government for failing to address it adequately. Yadav said, "It is very unfortunate and condemnable." This is not the first time this has happened. "BPSC should be renamed to Bihar Paper Leak Commission," he said. He further said, "There is no paper that does not get leaked in Bihar, and every time the state government fails to take any action on this."

BPSC Paper Leak: Tejashwi Yadav demands Rs 5000 as compensation for all students who appeared in exam

The RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav further demanded that every student who had come to write the BPSC Prelims Examination should be given a "compensation of Rs 5000." He reiterated the demand for appropriate action to be taken against the culprits. He held the government responsible for the frequent paper leak incidents in Bihar.

BPSC cancels 67th Prelims exam over question paper leak; Probe ordered

The Commission launched an investigation after reports of question paper leaks were reported to the authorities. As per the reports, the question papers were being circulated via WhatsApp and Telegram. This year, the BPSC examination was held across 1,083 examination centers. Bihar Commission Secretary Juit Singh who is heading the investigation team stated that, prima facie, it appeared that BPSC examination questions were leaked from an examination centre minutes before the commencement of the examination, nearly at 12 noon. More than 6 lakh students applied for the BPSC first stage examination, which meant 802 posts in Bihar's civil services.

Sensing the gravity of the situation, the commission immediately announced an inquiry by a three-member committee, which has to submit its report within 24 hours for further action. The matter will also be referred to the cyber cell of the Bihar police for a deeper probe to identify the exam centre from where it happened and the extent to which it affected the examination,” said the secretary.

(Image: PTI/Sourced)