BSE Odisha Class 10th Result 2022 Date To Be Announced On July 4, Check Updates Here

BSE Odisha 10th result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE Odisha) will be announcing the Odisha Matric or class 10th result 2022 in July second week. As per sources, Odisha Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash has said that the result release date will be out on Monday, July 4. Candidates who took the exam that was conducted in offline mode will be able to check the result by following the steps mentioned below.

Odisha 10th result 2022 will be available on the official websites bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in. To check and download the Odisha Board Matric result, candidates will need to enter their roll number and date of birth. For more details, candidates can go to any of the official websites mentioned above

BSE Odisha results: How to check result over text

Candidates will have to open the message box and type OR01 a

Send an SMS to 5676750

The result will be displayed on the screen

Here is how to check Odisha Board Class 10th result on the website

Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Search for the 'latest updates' section on the website's homepage and look for the link to the Class 10 result

Step 3: Click on the result option to get directed to a new page

Step 4: The website would request for credentials of students such as roll number and date of birth to log in to their account

Step 5: Feed in the credentials to get directed to the 'download' option

Step 6: Download the result and print it out if required

COVID protocols were followed

Since the exam was conducted in offline mode, all the COVID protocols were followed. The timings of the exams were also adjusted due to the heatwave. Over 5 lakh students have been reported to have appeared for the BSE Odisha 10th Exams 2022. They were told to wear masks at all times and maintain social distance.