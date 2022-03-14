BSEB DEIEd Scrutiny Application Process Begins Today, Here's How To Apply

BSEB DEIEd result scrutiny: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is giving an opportunity to the candidates of Bihar D.El.Ed (face-to-face) students to apply for scrutiny of their answer sheet if they are not satisfied with their marks. To be noted that the BSEB D.El.Ed Result 2022 for 1st Year & 2nd Year Face-to-Face Exam 2019- 2021 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board. It has been uploaded on the official website of Bihar Board secondary.biharboardonline.com and can be checked by following the steps mentioned below. In order to check the same, students should be ready with their roll number.

BSEB DElEd scrutiny: Check important dates here

Result was released on March 1, 2022

The scrutiny window has been opened on March 14, 2022

Deadline to apply ends on March 28, 2022

BSEB Deled Result 2022: Follow these steps to check BSEB DELED scorecard

Step 1: To check the Bihar Board DELED Exam Result 2021-22, candidates need to click on the link which is given on this page.

Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Result Section."

Step 3: Go to "Diploma In Elementary Education (Face-To-Face)/Special Exam"

Step 4: Now, candidates need to click on "Results of 1st year (Session: 2020-22 Exam, 2021)".

Step 5: Candidates can also click on "Final Statement of Marks (Session: 2019-21 Exam 2021)"

Step 6: Then, carefully enter "Roll Code" and "Password," then click on the "Search" button.

Step 7: The result will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Save the results to your computer for future reference

Bihar DElEd result scrutiny: How to apply for BSEB D.El.Ed Scrutiny