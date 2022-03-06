BSEB Inter Result 2022: Deadline To Raise Objections Ends Today; Check Answer Key Here

Quick links:
BSEB Inter Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board on March 3, released the provisional answer key for class 12 or intermediate exam. To be noted that the answer key is provisional in nature, therefore candidates have an option of raising objections if they want to. The deadline to raise objections ends on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Any objections submitted post-deadline will not be accepted by the board in any case. BSEB inter-class 12th answer key 2022 can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.
To be noted that the Bihar class 12 board answer key has been released for 50 objective-type questions. It has been uploaded on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In order to access the BSEB Inter answer key 2022, students will have to enter their roll code. To be noted that the students can calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam through this provisional key.
To be noted that the final answer key will be prepared only on the basis of objections raised by candidates. The final answer key will then be used to prepare results. For more details, candidates can go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.