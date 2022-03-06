BSEB Inter Result 2022: Deadline To Raise Objections Ends Today; Check Answer Key Here

BSEB Inter Result 2022: Bihar School Examination Board on March 3, released the provisional answer key for class 12 or intermediate exam. To be noted that the answer key is provisional in nature, therefore candidates have an option of raising objections if they want to. The deadline to raise objections ends on Sunday, March 6, 2022. Any objections submitted post-deadline will not be accepted by the board in any case. BSEB inter-class 12th answer key 2022 can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

To be noted that the Bihar class 12 board answer key has been released for 50 objective-type questions. It has been uploaded on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. In order to access the BSEB Inter answer key 2022, students will have to enter their roll code. To be noted that the students can calculate the probable score in the Bihar board exam through this provisional key.

BSEB inter exam 2022: Check important dates here

Class 12 provisional answer key has been released on March 3, 2022

The deadline to raise objections ends on March 6, 2022 (5 pm)

The release date of the final answer key and result has not been announced yet

BSEB class 12th answer key 2022: Check steps to download provisional key

For checking Bihar board class 12th answer key 2022, candidates should go to the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads ‘Higher Secondary [Inter] answer key’

Candidates will then be redirected to another page where they will have to enter their roll code and roll number and click on submit

Post submitting, the BSEB 12th answer key dashboard will be displayed on the screen. Candidates should choose the subject from the selection list and download the key for future reference.

Candidates can also take its printout for future reference

To be noted that the final answer key will be prepared only on the basis of objections raised by candidates. The final answer key will then be used to prepare results. For more details, candidates can go to the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.