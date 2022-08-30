BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 3rd Dummy Admit Card Released, Follow These Steps To Check

The Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB, has released the dummy admit cards for BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Exam 2022. The exam is tentative to be conducted on October 20, 2022. The exam will be conducted in a single shift between 1 pm and 3.30 pm. The schedule highlights can be checked on the website, savsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates who have already got themselves registered for the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 Exam can download the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 3rd Dummy Admit Card 2022 now. The dummy admit card has been released on August 28, 2022. The link to download the dummy admit card is available on secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to correct the details in admit card is on August 31, 2022.

The BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Prelims Exam 2022 will be conducted in the month of October 2022. The date for the prelim exam is October 20, 2022 and the dates for the Mains Exam is December 22, 2022, Official tweet highlighting the admit card detail is mentioned below.

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya Dummy Admit Card: Follow these steps to download hall ticket