West Bengal board exams: Calcutta HC has asked for a response from the West Bengal government on a PIL that challenges the State government's decision of temporarily suspending internet services. PIL seeks that internet in certain districts of the state should be banned between March 7 -16 (11 am till 3.15 pm). PIL contends that this should be done for class 10 state board exams. The decision was purportedly taken by the State in order to prevent mass cheating in the upcoming Class 10 State board (Madhyamik) examination.

The plea before the High Court has said that such a notification could not have been issued under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code. The additional chief secretary (Home and Hill Affairs) had announced on March 6 that curbs will be imposed on internet in certain blocks in seven districts.

"The restriction will be imposed in a few blocks under the districts of Malda, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Coochbehar, Jalpaiguri, Birbhum and Darjeeling on March 7 to 9, March 11 and 12 and on March 15 and 16 from 11:00 am to 3:15 pm," the statement said.

"This year, 11,26,863 students will appear in the board exam. This is the all-time highest number of students who will sit for the board exam, with 50 thousand more students if compared with the previous year. Students have to maintain COVID protocols during the exams. Wearing a mask inside the exam hall is mandatory." Kalyanmoy Ganguly, President of the West Bengal Secondary Board Exam said, while addressing a press conference.

West Bengal class 10 board exams: Internet may be banned in these districts

Malda Murshidabad Uttar Dinajpur Coochbehar Jalpaiguri Birbhum Darjeeling

WBBSE 2022 class 10 exam guidelines

Students will not be allowed to visit the loo in the first hour and fifteen minutes of the exam.

To avoid repeated instances of question-paper leaks, the board has arranged for surveillance through closed-circuit cameras in exam centres.

Calcutta HC directs VBU officials to reopen hostels

Calcutta High Court on March 8 directed Visva-Bharati University authorities to immediately open hostels for its students. A single bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha directed that the police break the locks in the hostels in the presence of two student representatives and six university officials. It also said that students, who will sit for their exams soon, should be given priority when it comes to hostel accommodation.