Calcutta University: Upcoming UG, PG Semester Exams To Be Held In Offline Mode

Calcutta University: An important notice released by Calcutta University informed that this academic year, all of the upcoming semester exams will be conducted in offline mode.

Despite students' demand for the examinations to be held in online mode, the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee, said that the members of the highest decision-making body of the institution have decided to hold the upcoming semester exams in offline mode.

All upcoming semester exams to be held in offline mode: Calcutta University

"Today, Calcutta University Syndicate members unanimously accepted the recommendations of the members of all Faculty Councils, the chairpersons of all Undergraduate Boards of Studies, and the opinions of most of the Principals to conduct the upcoming even semester examinations in offline mode," she said in an official statement.

"The Syndicate took the decision and also decided that all the principals of affiliated colleges will be well-advised to take steps to arrange special classes to complete courses immediately according to the syllabi, if not already done," she further added.

This came after two panels of the university discussion recommended holding the examination at both the UG and PG levels in offline mode. For educationist Pabitrra Sarkar, academic Nrisinga Prasad Bhaduri, and others, "online exams are no exams at all and, for the sake of their career, the students should give up the unjust demand.

Calcutta university exams | College principals call for offline exams

The Principal of Lady Brabourne College, Siuli Sarkar, stated, "Students are ready to take offline exams and they have every right to be evaluated properly." Scottish Church principal Madhumanjari Mondal also supported the move and said students had attended the regular classes in the last six months. "Why should the end-of-semester examination be conducted on paper?"

