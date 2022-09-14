CAT 2022 Registration Window Closes Today; Check Steps To Register

The registration process for the Common Admission Test, CAT 2022, will be closed today, September 14, at 5 pm by the IIM Bangalore. The CAT registration process started on August 3 at 10 am, and today is the last date to register. Candidates who register for the CAT exam 2022 via the official website, iimcat.ac.in, will be considered eligible.

The CAT 2022 exam is scheduled to take place on November 27, 2022. In order to complete the registration process, candidates are required to pay the CAT exam fee online. According to media reports, the admit cards for the CAT 2022 exam will be distributed on October 27. This year, Common will be held in 150 places throughout the country.

CAT 2022 Registration: Application Fees

Reserved category candidates are required to pay Rs. 1150 as application fees.

Candidates in the general category must pay 2300 rupees.

CAT 2022 Registration: Here's how to register for Common Admission Test

Step 1: To register for CAT Registration, candidates are required to visit the official website of CAT - iimcat.ac.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "register" button.

Step 3: Registered candidates need to click on the login button.

Step 4: Enter the required details and click on the "Generate OTP" option.

Step 5: Automatically, the OTP will be sent to the mobile number and email ID provided.

Step 6: Enter the OTP and submit to create the login credentials, which will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Step 8: Now log in to fill out the CAT application form, upload a photo signature, and pay the CAT registration fee.

Step 9: After the fee payment, a confirmation email will be sent to the registered email ID.

About CAT 2022 Exam

The examination will comprise questions from the Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability. The duration of the examination will be 120 minutes (QA). Each component will have a 40-minute time limit and receive one mark less for each incorrect response.

(Image: Pixabay/ Representative)