CBI Arrests 4 More Accused In J&K Police Sub Inspector Recruitment Scam,13 Arrested So Far

In a recent update on the Jammu and Kashmir Sub-Inspector recruitment scam, four persons have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday morning. Notably, a total of 13 arrests have been made by the probe agency. CBI conducted searches at 33 locations in connection with allegations regarding malpractices in the examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors.

#BREAKING | J&K Police Sub Inspector Recruitment Scam: 4 more arrested by CBI, total 13 arrested so far - https://t.co/qGInKkXcMi pic.twitter.com/snn0Ijrcjb — Republic (@republic) November 7, 2022

The four more arrests include Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the Jammu and Kashmir police Ashok Kumar, CRPF constable Surinder Kumar, and two printing workers Vajinder Singh and Pradeep Kumar from Haryana and New Delhi respectively. Notably, a case against 33 accused was registered over alleged irregularities in Jammu and Kashmir SI recruitment.

According to sources, a day prior to the examination, printing press workers supplied papers to agents for circulation. CRPF constable Surinder Kumar invited candidates to buy the leaked papers. According to sources, candidates gave 5 lakh to 20 lakh per paper. Notably, Jammu and Kashmir ASI Ashok Kumar's daughter, son, and son-in-law were reportedly on the merit list.

Several people have been named in the FIR of the CBI after gross, undue favour was given to many people in Jammu's, Rajouri, and Samba districts. J&K police conducted a preliminary inquiry which found that there was a gross violation of the rules and norms in the SI recruitment.

CBI raids multiple locations across the country

Earlier, CBI conducted searches at Jammu, Srinagar; Karnal, Mahendragarh, Rewari in Haryana; Gandhinagar in Gujarat; Delhi; Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru in Karnataka. In Jammu, more than 14 locations have been raided by the CBI.

In September, Police constable Raman Sharma, Akhnoor Tout Suresh Kumar, and Akhnoor Teacher Jagdish Sharma were arrested by CBI. The residences of all three accused were raided and several digital devices and documents were seized by CBI. The premises covered in the searches include Khalid Jehangir, the former chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB), and Ashok Kumar, the Controller of Examination JKSSB.

Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment Scam

"The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on the request of the Jammu and Kashmir administration against 33 accused on the allegations of irregularities in written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors in the J&K Police on 27.03.2022, conducted by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB)," the CBI said on August 5 after registration of the FIR.

The CBI further informed that the accused entered into a conspiracy among officials of JKSSB, a Bengaluru-based private company, beneficiary candidates and others, and caused gross irregularities in the conduct of a written examination for the posts of Sub-Inspectors.

"It was further alleged that there was an abnormally high percentage of selected candidates from Jammu, Rajouri, and Samba districts," the CBI has said. Notably, a violation of rules by JKSSV was allegedly found in assigning the task of setting question papers to a Bengaluru-based private company.