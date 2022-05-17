Last Updated:

CBI To Probe Paper Leak Of HP Cops Recruitment Test: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Pradesh government decided to hand over to the CBI a case of the leakage of question papers of the recruitment test for constables

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to hand over to the CBI a case of the leakage of question papers of the recruitment test for constables. In a hurriedly called press conference at his official residence Oakover here, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state government has decided to hand over the probe into the case to the CBI.

The first reason for entrusting the task to the central investigative agency is to ensure fairness and impartiality in the probe, he said. The case was currently being investigated by a special investigating team of the state police which itself was conducting the written test for the recruitment of constables, he added.

