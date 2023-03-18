CBSE Adopts National Curriculum Framework For Nursery To Class 2 On Lines Of NEP 2020

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed the schools to follow the National Curriculum Framework for Foundational Stage in line with New Education Policy 2020. The NCFFS 2022 has been developed by NCERT. CBSE has adopted the National Curriculum Framework for the Foundational Stage structure of five-year education at the foundational stage (from class Nursery to class II) will be introduced in the session 2023 stage to students in the age group of 3. Schools offering foundational or preparatory education are advised to adhere to the recommendations regarding curriculum, pedagogy, assessment and other areas described in detail in the NCFFS-2022, the official notice reads.

The NCFFS includes many examples and illustrations which play a critical role in its implementation. They help to clarify abstract concepts, reinforce learning, and make new ideas more accessible to practising teachers. Myriad examples are aptly understanding, fostering engagement, and elaborating concrete ways concepts can be implemented in day-to-day teaching. So, it is critical that teachers look at these illustrations and contextualize them according to the needs and contexts of children, CBSE said in its official notice.

Guidelines

From 3 to 8 years of age, ECCE includes continued attention to health, safety, care, and nutrition; but also, crucially, self-help skills, motor skills, hygiene, the handling of separation anxiety, physical development through movement and exercise, expressing and communicating thoughts and feelings to parents and others, being comfortable around one’s peers, sitting for long periods of time in order to work on and complete a task, ethical development, and forming all-round good habits. Supervised play-based education, in groups and individually, is particularly important during this age range to nurture and develop the child’s innate abilities and capacities of curiosity, creativity, critical thinking, cooperation, teamwork, social interaction, empathy, compassion, inclusiveness, communication, cultural appreciation, playfulness, awareness of the immediate environment, as well as the ability to successfully and respectfully interact with teachers, fellow students, and others.