CBSE Allows Schools To Use Mother Tongue To Teach Students Up To Class 12

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has allowed its affiliated schools to use their mother tongue language as an optional medium of instruction from pre-primary to class 12th in addition to other existing options. This major step has been taken in accordance with New Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The board has also asked the schools to explore available resources and consult with experts in the field to share best practices to make multilingual education in CBSE schools a reality.

"In view of the above initiatives taken to facilitate education through Indian languages, the CBSE affiliated schools may consider using Indian languages, as enumerated in the Schedule 8 of the Indian Constitution, as the medium of Instruction from Foundational Stage till end of Secondary Stage i.e. from pre-primary classes till class XII as an optional medium in addition to other existing options. Schools may explore the available resources, consult with experts in the field, and collaborate with other schools to share best practices to make multilingual education in CBSE schools a reality," the official circular of CBSE reads.

NCERT textbooks being translated into 22 Indian languages

Addressing the challenges in the implementation of multilingual education in schools, CBSE stated that the education ministry has taken several measures for the same. This includes the preparation of NCERT to translate the new textbooks in to 22 scheduled Indian languages. The NCERT textbooks in these languages will be available to the students from the next sessions.

"The implementation of multilingual education and the utilization of the mother tongue as a medium of instruction present several challenges including the availability of skilled teachers capable of teaching in multilingual settings, the creation of high-quality multilingual textbooks, and the limited time available, especially in two-shift government schools, as multilingual education demands additional instructional time allocation."

"In view of above challenges, the Ministry of Education, Government of India has taken several measures to actualize education through Indian languages medium on ground. One of the major steps taken now is the direction by the Ministry of Education to NCERT for preparing new textbooks through 22 scheduled Indian languages. The NCERT has taken this serious task on highest priority so that textbooks in 22 scheduled languages can be made available to all students from next sessions," the circular reads.