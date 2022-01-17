CBSE Announces Science Challenge For Students From Classes 8 To 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to launch a programme based on science for students in classes 8 to 10. The program, named "CBSE Science Challenge," is an initiative to "generate curiosity, inquiry, and higher-order thinking amongst the learners," according to the board. The science challenge will be available for students on the DIKSHA platform, and students from different boards are invited to participate in it.

The Science challenge will begin on January 17 and continue till February 28, 2022. "To access the program, schools affiliated with CBSE are required to register their students and provide CBSE registration IDs to students who can then join the CBSE Science Challenge course on the DIKSHA platform," said CBSE. The students of schools not affiliated with the CBSE can directly access the course on the DIKSHA platform, the CBSE said.

The Board has directed the school authorities to nominate a total of five children from each class who have secured a participation certificate in the science challenge and passed the second stage. National qualifiers of the Raman Young Science Innovator Awards conducted by the RRI Trust can also participate, the board said. Students would not need to pay any application fee, as per the instructions issued by the board.

To register for the event, students need to visit the official website of CBSE - cbse.gov.in. "Please ensure that students have their correct names in the DIKSHA profile. Students should have the latest version of the DIKSHA app or access to the DIKSHA website to receive certificates," the CBSE said.

(Image: PTI, Representative)