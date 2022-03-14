CBSE Appoints Expert Team To Probe Discrepancies In Class 10 Odia Exam; Decision In 24 Hrs

The Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) has appointed an expert committee to examine the discrepancies in the question papers and answer keys of the Odia paper of Semester-1 in Class 10, which was pointed out by many students on social media. The students stated on social media that several answers in the answer key are wrong. In response to the same, the aforementioned committee has been formed and will be taking an appropriate decision based on the report by the expert committee in the next 24 hours.

.@cbseindia29 has set up an expert committee to examine the discrepancies being flagged in the questions and the answer key of Odia Class X paper.

An appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee. @dpradhanbjp — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) March 14, 2022

The CBSE issued a press release which read, "Subsequently, a dispute had been received from a school regarding the Answer Key of Odia Subject in clas-10 claiming that the answers given in the answer key for some of the questions are wrong. Therefore, with a view to ascertain the factual position, an expert committee has been constituted by the board which will examine the discrepancies raised in the representation. An appropriate decision will be taken by the Board within 24 hours, on the basis of the report of the expert committee."

CBSE constitutes expert committee to probe issue

The Central Board for Secondary Education has also apprised that they are setting up a Dispute Redressal Mechanism and the teachers and students will be allowed to raise genuine issues with the question papers and answer keys, till March 16. The press release further read, "It is known that performance of students in class-10 Term-1 examinations was communicated to all the schools by CBSE on 11.03.2022. CBSE has also made available a Dispute Redressal Mechanism on the same day to address the genuine issues of the students."

A dispute received from a school regarding Answer Key of Odia subject in Class-X claiming that the answers in the answer key for some questions are wrong. To ascertain factual position, expert committee has been constituted by the board which will examine the discrepancies: CBSE pic.twitter.com/jac6sLpTIT — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

Students express grievances on social media

A large number of students took to social media to request the Board to probe the matter. It is important to note that the concerns regarding the alleged wrong answer paper was conveyed peacefully by the students as they were seeking help from the government. The students tagged the Union Education Minister and Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik and all others whom they thought could help them in this situation.

Along with many students taking to social media to raise their grievances, a student named Kalicharan Singh also expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the Odia examination, owing to the alleged wrong question paper. Singh tweeted:

We respect CBSE,but with the result of odia-013 we unsatisfied(due to wrong answer key of cbse).We had gave our best.Please reevaluate the mark or take a needful step for Odisha's students.

I hope you feel our emotions. — Kalicharan Singh (@Kalicha30617002) March 14, 2022

Image: PTI