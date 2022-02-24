CBSE Asks Affiliated Schools To Update OASIS Data By Feb-End, Here's All About It

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on February 22 directed all the affliated schools to update the Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) data by end of February, 2022. The affliated schools update their OASIS data every year. The data acts as a major source of information in respect of affiliated schools across India.

“However, it has been noticed that some CBSE affiliated schools are not updating it regularly which is leading to wrong or incomplete data with Board and also causing financial burden such as penalty on the schools,” reads a circular published by Board.

Official notification reads, "To ensure up to date information with regard to the affiliated schools and to avoid any hardship, all the schools affiliated with CBSE are directed to update Online Affiliated School Information System (OASIS) data by end of February, 2022. Further, the Board had issued Circular No. 03/2021 dated 05.03.2021 and Circular No. 09/2021 dated 21.05.2021 for display of “Mandatory Public Disclosure” at home page in school’s website under prominent icon levelled as “Mandatory Public Disclosure” for easy access by the stakeholders to ensure transparency."

CBSE has issued another notification related to submission of applications for fresh Affiliation under various categories forthe session 2023-24 in SARAS. Official notification reads, "It was seen that a few schools are submitting incomplete / invalid documents, due to which the process gets delayed which defeats the purpose of automated system. Thus certain modifications have been made for processing the applications from the session 2023-24."

Here is the direct link to view modifications made by CBSE board

CBSE Affiliation: What is CBSE Oasis?

CBSE OASIS full form namely Online Affiliated School Information System is a system/platform created by the Board on their existing website wherein CBSE affiliated schools are required to update certain information to keep them in the loop. The Board has directed schools to update a list of teachers available as examiners for the upcoming final examination. This initiative was taken after the Board noticed the shortage of teachers as examiners for the 12th CBSE practical examinations.

The list must contain the names of all teachers so that they can "compare the data before updation and after updation." Schools are requested to take action immediately as the Board can levy a personal penalty on the Principal of the school if they fail to do so within the given deadline.

How to use CBSE Oasis?