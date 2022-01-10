CBSE Asks Schools To Celebrate National Youth Day On Swami Vivekananda's Birth Anniversary

National Youth Day will be celebrated on January 12 on the occasion of the 159th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all the affiliated schools to celebrate "National Youth Day" and the "Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda" in online or offline mode.

The Board has instructed all the schools to conduct various programs, including special assemblies, debates, speeches, and cultural programs, dedicated to Swami Vivekananda. "All schools affiliated to CBSE may celebrate January 12, 2022, as "National Youth Day" and the "Birth Anniversary of Swami Vivekananda" in online or offline mode," the board said. The board said in a notification that "the wearing of masks, following physical distancing and maintaining hand hygiene may be strictly ensured while organizing the program in physical mode."

PM Modi to inaugurate and address National Youth Day on Jan 12

National Youth Day will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. Youth across the country have been invited to share innovative ideas and suggestions regarding the Prime Minister's speech. Some of the best suggestions and ideas will be included in PM Modi's speech, the PM's office said. The 5-day programme will be attended by young people representing every district of India, and the event will be hosted in Puducherry.

It is expected that over 7,000 youth from across the country will participate in the event in Puducherry, which is being conducted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Earlier, the Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Thakur, had visited the venue to see the arrangements and logistics for the festival. He said that in the 21st century, India would surely play a significant role and the time has come to showcase the power and potential of the youth in our country.