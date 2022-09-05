CBSE Central Scholarship Scheme: Board Invites College, Univ Students To Apply For CSSS

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited candidates to submit online applications for the Central Sector Scholarship Scheme (CSSS). Candidates can fill out the application form and submit it by visiting the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) at scholarships.gov.in. As per the official information, students can renew their scholarships on the portal; the first renewal is for the year 2021, the second for 2020, the third for 2019, and the fourth for 2018 is also available on the portal.

According to the official notice, "All the candidates are advised to apply online within the stipulated time and get their online applications verified by the institutions, else the application would be treated as invalid."

CBSE Scholarship 2022: Here's how to apply for the scholarship

Step 1: To apply for the Central Sector Scholarship, candidates need to visit the official national scholarship portal, scholarships.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, on the home page, login by keying in the required credentials for renewal or fresh application.

Step 3: A new window would open on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates are then required to fill in the form for the chosen scholarship (CSSS) with the requested personal and educational details.

Step 5: Check all the details and submit the application.

Step 6: Candidates then need to download and save the page for future reference.

CSSS Scholarship: Eligibility criteria

To apply for the CBSE Central Scholarship Scheme, students must possess have secured 80 per cent in the relevant stream

The family income of the candidates should be less than Rs 8 lakh per annum

Diploma students can't avail benefit under the scheme.

Details required for CSSS

Passport size photo

Aadhaar card number

Parental Income Certificate

valid mobile number

E-mail an ID

Caste certificate (if required)

Disability certificate (if required)

More details

It is recommended that all candidates apply online within the given time limit and get their applications verified by the institutions within the given time, otherwise, the application form will not be accepted by the authorities. All the candidates are strongly advised to regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more details.

Image: Shutterstock/Representative