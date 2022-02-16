CBSE, CISCE Express Disagreement On Haryana Govt's Decision To Conduct Class 8 Board Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the CISCE have expressed disapproval against the Haryana government's proposal to conduct the Board examination in all government and private schools for Class 8 students regardless of their affiliation with any education board. The Board has sought the intervention of the Ministry of Education (MoE) and has also written a letter to the Haryana government expressing their disagreement with the decision.

There are around 1,300 CBSE schools and 26 CISCE-affiliated schools in Haryana. As per media reports, the MoE had recently asked the Board to express its view on the Haryana government’s move. Meanwhile, parents of the students have also expressed deep concern over the issue and criticised the Haryana government's decision to conduct the examination for Class 8. Notably, parents have also started signing a petition against the board exam for class 8 students. Parents believe that the state government should have informed them at least a few months before, as the syllabus and books are entirely different in many schools.

Parents sign petitions against Haryana govt's decision to hold class 8 board exams

According to an online petition on Change.org, a parent wrote, "Most of the children have taken either French or Spanish since Grade 6 and have not studied Sanskrit at all, so how can they be expected to be tested on something they have never done?" The petition further read, "The entire grade 8 is in the midst of taking their final exams right now, so how can they be expected to take another exam within a month? There is just no time to prepare, nor is the syllabus the same. "

"This would be most unfair to the child’s morals and detrimental to their mental and emotional well-being. Does the Haryana Board not believe the internal exams or assessments set by the school are enough, or should children pay no heed to these?" "Do the international guidelines, board, and specifics have no meaning or weightage at all," it further read.

"After nearly 2 years of online school due to the pandemic, we brace ourselves for normalcy as our children go back to school and give their first exams with pen and paper. Students and parents were very anxious, stressed, and not prepared at all as online learning wasn’t very comfortable or conducive for them. Why is the government hell-bent on making life for our younger generation so difficult? What will they achieve by adding to the paramount stress by adding such unfair atrocities? " the petition read.

Decision pending in the High Court

The state government's decision to conduct a class 8 board examination has sparked massive controversy among the private schools in the state affiliated with the CBSE and CISCE boards. Notably, on February 9, school associations filed a petition in the High Court of Punjab and Haryana seeking a stay on the state government's order. The first hearing was held on February 10, and the next hearing on the matter is scheduled for April 4, 2022. Meanwhile, the state government has asked all government and private schools to register themselves with the Haryana board to conduct class 5 and 8 exams, and February 20 is the last date.

