CBSE Class 12th Maths Paper 2022 Analysis: Here's What Students & Teachers Had To Say

CBSE class 12th maths exam: Central Board of Secondary Education conducted the class 12th Term 2 exam for Mathematics today. It was the last exam for science stream students. Students' reactions, and review about question paper can be checked here.

Class 12th Mathematics Term 2 Question paper: Student reactions

A class 12 student who took the maths term 2 exam said that about 6 to 8 marks worth of paper were tricky and difficult. “I was expecting a much easier paper. This was a bit of a tricky paper. It was ok otherwise,” he shared. Another student said that as the paper was lengthy, she had to leave a 4 mark question.

Teachers found class 12th maths question paper tough

A teacher shared his view that the paper was of moderate difficulty level. “It is completely from NCERT but yes about 6 marks question would have left students confused. Scoring 100 percent in this test would require a thorough understanding of concepts,” shared a teacher. Another teacher said that the question papers contained direct questions but they were lengthy and time-consuming.

Another teacher said, "The overall CBSE paper seemed to be of moderate difficulty level and very well balanced. Section A of 2 Mark's was relatively easy. The integration sums were a bit conceptual, and students with a thorough understanding of concepts and knowledge of the formulas will be able to score good marks. Overall, it was a very standard paper with few questions of moderate difficulty level."

