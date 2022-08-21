CBSE Compartment Exam To Begin From Aug 23; Here's Direct Link To Download Admit Card

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education is all set to conduct the compartment examination from August 23. The Board has activated the link to download the admit card and candidates can get their hall tickets by visiting the official website - cbse.gov.in. According to the schedule, the Class 10 compartment examination will be held between August 23 and August 29, 2022, and the Class 12 compartment examination will take place on August 23, 2022.

The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. The CBSE Compartment Exam will be held on the basis of the term 2 exam syllabus. The compartment examination will be held at various exam centres across the country in offline mode. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to download the CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022.

CBSE Compartment Exam 2022: Here's how to download CBSE Compartment Exam Admit Card

Step 1: To download the Compartment exam admit card, candidates need to download the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Then, click on the "Pariksha Sangam Portal."

Step 3: Next click on "Schools" and then on "Pre-Exam Activities".

Step 4: Click on the link "Admit Card, Centre Material for Compt Exam 2022"

Step 5: Enter your login credentials and click on the "log in" button

Step 6: Take a printout of the document for future use.

Know how to calculate percentage from CGPA in CBSE scorecard

Students can calculate their Class 12 board percentage by directly putting values in the formula. Percentage = Add all five grade points x 9.5% = CGPA x 9.5%

The student can also calculate an indicator percentage for overall marks by multiplying 9.5 to the CGPA.

