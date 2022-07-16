CBSE CTET 2022 Notification Out, Registration To Begin Soon At Ctet.nic.in

CTET 2022 notice: Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has announced that it will conduct the 16th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in December 2022. An official notice related to Central Teachers Eligibility Test, CTET 2022, was released on the official website on July 14, 2022. For more details, candidates can go to the official website - ctet.nic.in.

The notice also mentions that the CTET Registration is scheduled to begin soon. However, exact date for the same has not been announced yet. The CTET 2022 dates and detailed schedule will be issued shortly by CBSE.

CTET 2022 December Exam: Check official notification highlights

Official notice reads, "The Central Board of Secondary Education will conduct the 16th edition of Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode in December 2022(exact date will be intimated on the admit card of the candidate). The test will be conducted in 20 (Twenty) languages throughout the country."

It further reads, "The detailed Information Bulletin containing details of examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates will be available on CTET official website https://ctet.nic.in shortly and the aspiring candidates are requested to download the Information Bulletin from the above mentioned website only and read the same carefully before applying. The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website i.e. https://ctet.nic.in. The dates for online application-process will be intimated during the course of time"

CTET 2022: Check application details here

Candidates would be able to apply for both -Paper 1 and Paper 2 on the official CTET website. Paper 1 is conducted for teachers who wish to teach Classes 1 to 5 and Paper 2 is for those who wish to teach Classes 6 to 9. General and OBC candidates will have to pay Rs. 1000 for taking first paper and Rs. 1200 for taking both the papers. SC, ST , PwDRs will have to pay Rs 500 for paper I and Rs 600 for both the papers.

CBSE CTET 2022: Here is how to apply