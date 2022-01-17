CBSE Holds 27th National Annual Conference Of Sahodaya School Complexes In Gwalior

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE, on Monday organized the 27th National Annual Conference of Sahodaya School Complexes. The virtual conference was hosted by the Sahodaya Samiti Gwalior and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan presided as the Chief Guest. He praised the efforts taken by the Sahodaya Samiti Gwalior to host the conference in a virtual model.

Teachings of Swami Vivekananda highlighted

While addressing the gathering, CM Chouhan highlighted the contribution of the education sector in Madhya Pradesh and also mentioned some of the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, illustrating why education is important in one's life. In his speech, he encouraged the youth and students to always choose the path of truth, knowledge, and holistic development.

While addressing the students, he highlighted the efforts made by the government for the state's development and state-wide access to educational institutions in the past, and also discussed his plans to lead the state towards future development. The event was also attended by the Minister of State, Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, Dr Subhas Sarkar, who started his speech by saying "Aao kal ke Bharat ki tasveer banaye" and spoke on other aspects of education and culture. Sarkar highlighted the micro-learning program, which concentrates on a competency-based education system.

The state education minister also praised the efforts of the CBSE for introducing the latest trends in education. The digital art gallery, Nav-Kala Vithika, was also inaugurated by the Minister. He also released a souvenir titled "Amiyotsav-Celebrating 75 Years of Independence under the theme "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat."

Image: Twitter/@ CBSE