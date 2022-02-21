CBSE, ICSE Board Exams 2022 Cancellation Plea: SC Agrees To List Plea Seeking Alternative Assessment

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to list for hearing a plea seeking cancellation of offline physical board examinations for classes 10 and 12 to be held by CBSE and other several boards this year.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of a lawyer seeking early listing of the plea saying that the physical examination should not be conducted due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

"This is regarding class 10 and 12 Board examinations. Physical examination should not be held due to the pandemic," lawyer Prashant Padmanabhan said.

"Let the matter go before a bench of Justice A M Khanwilkar," the bench said.

The lawyer mentioned the board exam cancellation plea filed by one Anubha Shrivastava Sahai, an activist, seeking directions to CBSE and other education boards which have proposed to hold board examinations offline for classes 10 and 12.

The plea has also sought a direction to education boards for devising alternate modes of assessment.

CBSE has decided to conduct term two board exams for class 10 and class 12 from April 26. PTI SJK SA

