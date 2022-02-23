CBSE, ICSE, NIOS Board Exams To Be Held As Scheduled, SC Dismisses Exam Cancellation Plea

Board exams 2022: Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea that was seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10 and 12. The top court was scheduled to hear a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and NIOS on February 23 at 2.30 pm. However, the top court has refused to even entertain the matter.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said that such petition creates false hope and confusion all over. The bench said, "This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing." It further said, "Let the students do their job and let the authorities do their jobs."

Check plea details here

The petition asking to cancel board exam was filed by students of 15 states. It seeked Supreme Court’s intervention against the board exams of the CBSE, CISCE, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards. The petitioners in the plea also requested that there should be an alternative assessment scheme instead of conducting written exams.

CBSE, ICSE conducting exam in two terms

This year CBSE, ICSE along with many state boards are conducting the exam in two phases. Term 1 exam has already been conducted but the results are not out yet. There are few national and state boards that have already released term II dates whereas few have not yet announced. "The students are dissatisfied by this kind of behavior by the state government and other boards and are stressed and worried about their future and career," the plea said.

Term II exam 2022: Overview