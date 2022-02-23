Last Updated:

CBSE, ICSE, NIOS Board Exams To Be Held As Scheduled, SC Dismisses Exam Cancellation Plea

CBSE, ICSE & other state boards will be conducting exams as planned as SC has refused to hear plea seeking cancellation of term 2 exams.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
CBSE

Image: PTI


Board exams 2022: Supreme Court has refused to entertain a plea that was seeking cancellation of offline board exams for classes 10 and 12. The top court was scheduled to hear a plea seeking cancellation of physical exams to be conducted by all State Boards, CBSE, ICSE and NIOS on February 23 at 2.30 pm. However, the top court has refused to even entertain the matter.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said that such petition creates false hope and confusion all over. The bench said, "This creates not only false hopes, it creates confusion all over to students who are preparing." It further said, "Let the students do their job and let the authorities do their jobs."

Check plea details here

The petition asking to cancel board exam was filed by students of 15 states. It seeked Supreme Court’s intervention against the board exams of the CBSE, CISCE, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), and other state boards. The petitioners in the plea also requested that there should be an alternative assessment scheme instead of conducting written exams. 

CBSE, ICSE conducting exam in two terms

This year CBSE, ICSE along with many state boards are conducting the exam in two phases. Term 1 exam has already been conducted but the results are not out yet. There are few national and state boards that have already released term II dates whereas few have not yet announced. "The students are dissatisfied by this kind of behavior by the state government and other boards and are stressed and worried about their future and career," the plea said.

Term II exam 2022: Overview

  • CBSE: Second term of CBSE Class 10 & 12 board exams are scheduled to begin from April 26, 2022. Students will answer both objective and subjective questions in term 2 exams. Only objective or multiple-choice questions were included in the term-1 papers. CBSE in the month of January released Sample Paper For 10th, 12th Exams Following the pattern, Term 2 exams will have subjective pattern question. Therefore, the sample question papers released for both Class 10 and 12 are for the subjective type paper.
  • ICSE: Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has announced on February 14 that it will be conducting the ICSE Class 10th and ISC Class 12th semester 2 exams from the last week of April, 2022. As of now, the council has not shared any timetable. Only inormation that has been released in public domain is that CISCE will be conducting exams from April end.
READ | CBSE, ICSE Board exams 2022 cancellation plea: SC agrees to list plea seeking alternative assessment
READ | CBSE, CISCE Board exams: SC agrees to hear plea of board exams 2022 cancellation
READ | CBSE Term 1 results 2022 for Class 10, 12 likely this week; here's what we know so far
READ | CBSE, CISCE board exams: SC to hear plea of board exams 2022 cancellation tomorrow
READ | CBSE, CISCE board exams 2022: Supreme Court to hear plea of board exams cancellation today
Tags: CBSE, Supreme court, AM Khanwilkar
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND