CBSE Instructs Schools To Strictly Refrain From Starting Academic Session Before April 1

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked all the affiliated schools to refrain from beginning the academic session before April 1, 2023. The board has urged all the schools to strictly follow the academic session from April 1st to March 31st. The board has issued a notice regarding the new instruction to all the affiliated schools.

The notice said that the principals and heads of institutions of the schools affiliated with the board are, hereby, advised to refrain from beginning academic sessions before April 1 each year and strictly follow academic sessions from April 1 to March 31.

CBSE concerned over students burnout and anxiety

The board said that it has noticed some of the affiliated schools started their academic session early in the year. Starting the academic session early leads to burnout of students. Additionally, attempting to complete an entire year’s worth of coursework in a reduced timeframe poses risks for students, who may get overwhelmed and struggle to keep up with the pace of the learning, which in many occasions leads to anxiety and burnout.

Placing special focus on all round growth of the students, the board emphasised on participating in extra-curricular activities by saying that commencing the session early also results in lack of time for extracurricular activities or no time for extracurricular activities such as life skills, value education, health and physical education, work education, and community service, which as just as important as academics.



The fresh guidelines by the CBSE board has come up, amid ongoing board exams for classes 10th and 12th. The CBSE is conducting the board exams 2023 from February 15 until April 5, 2023 in pen and paper mode.

While the CBSE 10th exams began from February 15 and slated to go on till March 21, the CBSE Class 12 exams are being conducted between February 15 and April 5.

The CBSE Board is one of the most reputable boards of education under the Union Government of India which serves private and public schools throughout the country. Last year, the CBSE had announced revised syllabus for classes 1 to 12.