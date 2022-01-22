CBSE Invites Registrations To Watch Live Stream Of Republic Day Parade 2022; Details Here

CBSE has received information from the Ministry of Defence which informs about various new events and initiatives to be implemented on Republic Day, January 26. It has been planned with the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Culture and Ministry of Education. Considering the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, Defence Ministry has taken the initiative to invite citizens for watching the live streaming of Republic Day celebrations and Beating Retreat ceremony, as well as to show their solidarity to the Republic of India.

Indian RDC to host the events virtually

The Defence Ministry has developed an Indian RDC Website and YouTube channel “Indian RDC” to host the events virtually. For registration, a webpage has been designed by MyGov, wherein users can register themselves with family members to watch the online streaming of Republic Day and Beating Retreat Celebrations 2022 on the MyGov official website. The registration will be done through OTP-based authentication.

A digital certificate will be issued jointly by the Ministry of Defence and MyGov to the user on successful registration, to view the events online. The registration will enable users to get the live-streamed links for RDC (Republic Day Celebration) Parade along with various updates on Republic Day 2022 activities, on their registered mobile number. Following the conclusion of the events, online voting will be launched on MyGov for Beating Retreat ceremony, based on the selection of the best parties and activities performed during the Republic Day Parade and the votes of the public. This poll will be made available only to those users who register themselves to watch live streaming of RDC and BRC 2022.

Here is how to register-

Step I: Go to the official website of MyGov or click here to visit MyGov Website for Registrations to Watch Live Streaming of the Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony 2022.

Step II: After clicking the above link, the registration page will open.

Step III: Enter all the details asked for on the registration page, then click the “Get OTP” button.

Step IV: Enter OTP and click on the “Verify OTP” button.

Step V: After clicking the “Verify OTP” link, your certificate is generated.

Step VI: Download this certificate and you can share the same on social media.

Image: Vansh Bansal