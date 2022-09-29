CBSE Issues Clarification Over Class 6 Book As Board Faces Backlash For 'casteist' Content

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) faced backlash for an image in a class 6 textbook depicting the Varna system or caste system, the Board issued a clarification stating that it is not CBSE’s responsibility to publish textbooks. Terming the allegations "factually incorrect", CBSE said that the content in the class 6 history textbook on Varna has been wrongly attributed as published by the board.

CBSE's explanation came after political parties, including Actor and Politician Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), called out the Education Board for publishing content and teaching students the differentiation based on the caste system.

The president of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) took to Twitter to raise the issue. Sharing the image of the graphic in the Class 6 textbook, the VCK leader said, "Fascist BJP government teaches social stratification to school children. For the attention of those who question where is Manu Dharma or Varnashrama Dharma now. There are only four types among Hindus. SC and ST social groups are independent of these four categories."

Soon after the matter was raised, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam raised objections against a chapter on "Varna system" and urged the Central government and the CBSE to ensure that the lessons on the caste system should be immediately removed from the textbook.

Following the accusation, the CBSE took to Twitter and wrote, "The class 6 History textbook containing topics on Varnas has been wrongly attributed as published by CBSE. This is factually incorrect. It is clarified that CBSE does not publish History textbooks, thus the matter does not relate to CBSE."

The 'Varna system' content in the textbook

Soon after the issue was raised, the page from the textbook regarding the caste system went viral on social media. The image in the book showed that Brahmins were priests and teachers, Kshatriyas were warriors, Vaishyas were traders, craftspeople and landowners and Shudras worked as labourers and served the other three varnas.

The text received criticism after the leaders of the political parties claimed that the text teaches division to students and is segregating the scheduled caste and Scheduled tribes from the society.

Image: Twitter/@thirumaofficial