CBSE Releases Notice On CTET Exam; Check All Key Details Here

In an important notice released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), it has been informed that the candidates who have qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), the national-level teacher selection exam, in previous years will not be able to submit an application for documents of certificates and mark sheets of the CTET examination from the years 2011 to 2016 in offline mode. If candidates apply offline for duplicate certificates and mark sheets, their application and DD will not be accepted, the notice said.

According to the official notice, those candidates who have passed the test in 2011-16 and onwards can apply for mark sheets online on the CTET website using the link: https://ctet.nic.in/duplicate-marks-sheet-and-certificate/.

"No offline application for documents of certificates and mark sheets of CTET examinations from the years 2011 to 2016 and onward will be accepted in this office. "If candidates apply offline for duplicate certificates and mark sheets, their application and DD will not be accepted," an official statement said.

As per the schedule, the 2022 edition of the CBSE CTET is scheduled for December. As of now, there is no official confirmation from the Board's side. As per the official notice on CTET 2022, the test will be conducted in 20 languages. Candidates can get all the information related to the syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fees, examination cities, and important dates by visiting the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Application Fees

The application fee for CTET 2022 for general/OBC category candidates for Paper I or II is Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,200 for both papers. For SC/ST/Diff. For abled persons, the application fee for one paper is Rs 500, and for both papers, it is Rs 600.

