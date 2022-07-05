CBSE Results 2022: Board Releases Circular For Schools Ahead Of Releasing Board Result

CBSE Results 2022: Ahead of announcing the result date, the Central Board of Secondary Education released an important notice, The notice informs the schools about ensuring the eligibility of candidates for SSC and SSCE 2022. Circular has been to all the principals of all CBSE affiliated schools under the jurisdiction of Panchkula Region.

This comes in line with schools approaching the office for the cancellation of candidates from the list due to the reason that they were not eligible for examinations as they passed Class 10 examination in 2020. The notice released mentions that in case there is any sort of discrepancy, the same should be brought at the earliest by July 6, 2022 of this office.

CBSE Launches 'Pariksha Sangam' Portal Ahead Of Class 10, 12 Board Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education has recently launched a digital portal called Pariksha Sangam to streamline all board exam and result related activities. CBSE portal 'Pariksha Sangam' aims to integrate the different exam-related processes done by the school regional offices and the headquarters of the board. This comes before the release of class 10 and 12 board exam results 2022. To be noted that as of now result release date has not been announced. However, it is expected that the CBSE 10th result will be released in the first week of July while class 12 results are expected to be released by the second week of July. Once released, it can be checked by following the steps mentioned below.

List of websites to check CBSE Result

cbseresults.nic.in

results.gov.in

digilocker.gov.in

Here's how to download CBSE Term 2 Marksheet and Scorecard