CBSE Results 2022: Board Releases Students' Pin To Check CBSE Term 2 Results On Digilocker

CBSE Results 2022: Ahead of releasing CBSE Results 2022, board has released an important notice in regarding the pending CBSE 10th 12th Results 2022. The notice has been released for checking it on DigiLocker. Students will require a PIN to access their CBSE results and mark sheet as well as the migration certificate, etc. The Board has uploaded the file with student PINs in CBSE’s Pareeksha Sangam. Schools should make sure to download and share the PINs with the students.

On being asked when result will be out, an official refused to comment on result release date. Tentatively, CBSE 12th Result is likely to be released by last week of July 2022. Sources have shared that CBSE Result for Class 10 might be announced anytime after July 20.

How to check CBSE result notice

Step 1: Go to the official website https://www.cbse.gov.in/

Step 2: Then click on main website

Step 3: In the next step, click on the link which reads, "Security PIN for DigiLocker accounts of Class X and XII students to access their Digital Academic Documents | Circular | User Manual"

Step 4: Go through the circular and download it

CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2022: Here's how to download CBSE Term 2 Results Via Digilocker App

Step 1: Students either need to visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker app.

Step 2: Then, they are required to log in using their mobile number.

Step 3: On the homepage, select the "CBSE" option.

Step 4: Then, students are required to select either Class 10 result 2022 or Class 12 result 2022.

Step 5: Fill in the required information.

Step 6: Automatically, the Class 10th Term 2 result or the Class 12th Term 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Download the Class 10th Term 2 Marksheet and take a printout of it for future reference

CBSE Result 2022: How to download scorecard from official websites