CBSE Schools To Use Mother Tongue As Medium Of Instructions For Students Up To Class 12

In a bid to promote multilingual education, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has encouraged schools under its ambit to offer education in varied Indian languages up to standard 12th. This bid from the Ministry of Education intends to give a major boost to multilingual education. At present, most of the CBSE-affiliated schools impart education in English and Hindi.

Citing Schedule 8 of the Indian Constitution the CBSE in a notice said, “the CBSE affiliated schools may consider using Indian languages, as enumerated in the Schedule 8 of the Indian Constitution, as the medium of Instruction from Foundational Stage till the end of Secondary Stage, i.e, from pre-primary classes till class XII as an optional medium in addition to other existing options.”

The directions from the CBSE asserted that the schools must explore measures to employ the best experts in the field to support multilingualism.

“Schools may explore the available resources, consult with experts in the field, and collaborate with other schools to share best practices to make multilingual education in CBSE,” the notice from the CBSE read.

The notice asserted that the National Education Policy 2020, emphasizes the significant cognitive advantages of multilingualism for young learners, particularly when they are exposed to multiple languages from the foundational stage, with a specific focus on their mother tongue.

“The policy strongly advocates for utilizing the home language, mother tongue, local language, or regional language as the medium of instruction whenever feasible, at least until Grade 5, but preferably extending till Grade 8 and beyond,” the notice read.

Hailing the endeavor by the CBSE the Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, “Well-done @cbseindia29. This is a laudatory step towards encouraging education in mother tongue and Indian languages in schools.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education has also directed NCERT for preparing new textbooks through 22 scheduled Indian languages.

"The NCERT has taken this serious task on highest priority so that textbooks in 22 scheduled languages can be made available to all students from next sessions,” the notice read.