CBSE Term 2 Board Exams To Be Held In Offline Mode For Classes 10 & 12 From April 26

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to conduct the second-term board examination for grades 10 and 12 from April 26, 2022. The examinations will be conducted in an offline mode, officials stated on Wednesday, February 9. "The board after discussion with various stakeholders and taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation in the country has decided to conduct second-term board exams in offline mode only," stated Sanyam Bhardwaj, CBSE Examination Controller, as per PTI.

He further stated that theory exams will commence from April 26 and the datasheet for grades 10 and 12 will be declared soon. The detailed date sheet will be released on cbse.nic.in, he added. As per reports, students will answer both objective and subjective questions in term 2 exams. Only objective or multiple-choice questions were included in the term-1 papers. For the exam, the board will follow the pattern of sample question papers. Last month, sample papers were released on the CBSE academic website.

Second term of CBSE Class 10 & 12 board exams to begin from 26th April

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the term-2 board exams for Class 10 and 12 in offline mode from April 26, 2022 pic.twitter.com/ricRahVNYR — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

CBSE holds class 10 & 12 final exams in two terms for the first time

It should be mentioned here that the central education board is holding Class 10 and Class 12 final exams in two terms for the first time. This was done in light of the country's current COVID issue. The board was unable to conduct exams during the second wave of COVID last year, and had to devise an alternative evaluation scheme to prepare results.

The board recently issued a warning to students about fake term 1 result announcements and disinformation about term 2 exams. The CBSE also reaffirmed in the term-2 test notification that any exam-related material found on social media should be taken into account only after double-checking it on the official website. As per media reports, the results of term 1 are expected to be released next week.

Image: PTI/Representative