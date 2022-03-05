CBSE To Prepare Proper Infra In Schools For Disabled Students, Suggestions Invited

CBSE ACEI guidelines: Central Board of Secondary Education has developed draft guidelines on accessibility code for Education Institution (ACEI) for school education. The draft mentions the need to prepare infrastructure in such a way that it does not cause issues to disabled students too. CBSE has also invited feedback and suggestions on draft guidelines from all stakeholders. The deadline to submit suggestions ends on March 18 till 5 pm. Suggestions should be sent at the email ID jsal.cbse@nic.in

Official notice released by CBSE Board reads, “The Right of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act, 2016 aims to provide equal opportunities to children with disabilities and emphasizes access to public buildings (both government & private) and recommends that each educational institution will create an accessible barrier free environment. The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reiterates the need for barrier-free access to children with special needs for providing equitable educational opportunities.”

CBSE invites applications for fresh affiliations for session 2023-24

CBSE in the month of February 2022, released a notification related to the submission of applications for fresh Affiliation under various categories. It is for the session 2023-24 in SARAS - reg. To be noted that the Central Board of Secondary Education implemented the School Affiliation Re-Engineered Automation System (SARAS) which is fully automated on March 16, 2021 for the session 2022-23. SARAS relies on self-certification from school.

CBSE in the official notification mentioned, "It was seen that a few schools are submitting incomplete / invalid documents, due to which the process gets delayed which defeats the purpose of an automated system. Thus certain modifications have been made for processing the applications from the session 2023-24."

