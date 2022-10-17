Central Bank Of India Recruitment: Last Date To Apply For Officer Posts Today; Check Steps

Central Bank of India Recruitment: Today is the last date for candidates to apply for officer posts (specialist category) at the Central Bank of India. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the central bank at centralbankofindia.co.in.

According to the official information, candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website at centralbankofindia.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 110 posts will be filled in the organisation. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned below the step-by-step process to apply for vacancies.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the SC/ST/PwD categories are required to pay Rs 175 as application fees.

Candidates belonging to general categories are required to pay Rs 850 as application fees.

Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Selection Process

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in the personal interview, which would be based on their educational qualifications and total experience in the respective categories.

Here's how to apply for Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022

Step 1. In order to apply for the posts, candidates are required to visit the official website at Step 2: Then, on the homepage, click on the "Recruitment" tab. Step 3: Candidates are then required to click on "Apply Online" under Recruitment of Officers in the specialist category 2022–23—Residual Vacancy in various streams. Step 4: Then, candidates are required to register and upload the scanned documents. Step 5: Pay the application fees in step 5. Step 6: Then, click on the submit button to proceed. NOTE: It is advised that candidates must regularly visit the official website for fresh updates and more information.

