Central University Of Kashmir Postpones Today's Exam Due To Heavy Snowfall

Central University of Kashmir is conducting the end-semester examinations. In a recent move it has been announced that the exam which was scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday, February 23 stands postponed. The University has postponed the examination owing to the condition caused by heavy overnight snowfall.

The University spokesman said fresh dates for the postponed exams will be notified separately. The overnight snowfall caused a heavy blanket of snow which snapped power supply and blocked roads on a large scale.

Snowfall in many parts of Kashmir

Fresh snowfall was recorded in many parts of Kashmir on Tuesday even as Srinagar city was lashed by sleet due to western disturbances affecting the region, officials said here. Heavy snowfall was reported from Gulmarg resort in Baramulla district where over seven inches of fresh snow had accumulated, the MeT officials said. They said snowfall was also reported from Ganderbal district and adjoining areas.

Srinagar city, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was lashed by rains in the morning and sleet -- a mix of rain and snow -- in the afternoon. The weather is expected to remain wet over the next 24 hours across Kashmir and adjoining areas, the officials said.

Indian Army launches 'Super 50' initiative to help Kashmir students in medical studies

The Indian Army has launched a new scheme for those students who are preparing for medical competitive examinations. The initiative named "Army HPCL Kashmir Super 50" will offer free preparatory coaching for medical aspirants, which will help them crack the exams. Taking advantage of this coaching, the aspirant can prepare for India’s top medical exams.

Notably, the Indian army will also pay the fees of the students who will get admission to India's top medical colleges. Through this initiative, students will be provided with financial assistance. Major General SS Solaria, GOC, Kilo Force, said that the situation in North Kashmir is getting peaceful day by day and is moving towards normalcy as the prevailing parameters are improving and terror incidents have reportedly gone down.