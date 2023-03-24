Centre Of Excellence For Tunnelling, Underground Space Engineering To Be Set Up At Delhi Metro's Academy Campus

The Delhi campus of the Centre of Excellence for Tunnelling and Underground Space Engineering will be set up at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy in Shastri Park, officials said on Friday.

The facility will be an integral part of the Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA) and is expected to be ready by the end of this year, the Delhi Metro said in a statement.

The decision was taken on Thursday during the second industry interface meeting held under the chairmanship of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Director (Works) Daljeet Singh.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), BHU-Varanasi, had signed a Memorandum of Understanding last September to establish the centre at the IIT BHU-Varanasi and DMRA, the statement said.

During the meeting, the progress of the training module formation was reviewed. The first cut of the draft training module is expected to be ready by April, official said.

Various industry players and experts have come forward to ensure industry-specific skill development by way of exposure to various machines and techniques, they said.

The DMRC is setting up this state-of-the-art training, research and academic facilities in collaboration with IIT BHU-Varanasi with an eye on skill development in tunnelling and underground space engineering where the industry is facing an acute shortage of skilled resources, the statement said.

India is currently witnessing a metro rail revolution with close to 800 kilometres of operational lines across the country. Another thousand kilometres of metro lines are under implementation, the DMRC said.

In addition, other rail-based projects such as high-speed rail and RRTS will also require engineers trained specifically for tunnelling and underground space engineering. In such a scenario, this initiative will help in providing the necessary manpower support for these projects, it said. PTI KND SZM