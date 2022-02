The examination timetable has been released for classes 10 and 12 by the Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE), Raipur. According to the latest schedule, the board will conduct class 10 examinations from Thursday, March 3, to Wednesday, March 23.

The examination for both classes 10 and 12 will be held between 09:15 am and 12:15 pm.

CGBSE Class 10 Timetable

Hindi, Hindi Specific, and Hindi General for secondary language papers - March 03

English, English Specific, and English General - March 05

Social Science - March 08,

Science - March 10

Professional Courses Papers - March 12

Maths examination - March 15

Third language papers - March 21

Disabled students will appear for class 10 examinations on March 23

Chhattisgarh Exam Time Table: Class 12 Exam

First language papers in Hindi, Hindi Specific, and Hindi General - March 02

Second language papers - March 04

Math (New Syllabus) - March 07

New Syllabus Papers – History, Elements of Science and Maths for Agriculture, Drawing, and Painting, Physics, Food and Nutrition, Business Studies, and Old Syllabus Papers – History - March 11

New Syllabus Papers – Biology, Economics, Industrial Organisation, Elements of Animal Husbandry and Poultry Farming, History of Indian Art - March 11

Optional subjects - March 22

(Image: Shutterstock/Representative)