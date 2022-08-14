Chandigarh Varsity, NIDF Set Guinness Record For Largest Human Image Of Waving Tricolour

Taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to new heights, the students of Chandigarh University, in association with the NID foundation, on August 14 created a new Guinness World Record. Students of both the institutes achieved this rare feat by creating the "World's Largest Human Image of a Waving National Flag" at Chandigarh cricket stadium, Sector 16, on Saturday to commemorate the 75th year of India’s freedom. Notably, the students on Saturday broke the previous record set by an institution in the United Arab Emirates.

According to reports, as many as 5,885 students from Chandigarh University and other schools and colleges, along with volunteers from the NID Foundation, participated in the nearly three-hour long event. Around 25,000 people from various countries gathered to witness the mega event.

"The previous world record for the largest human formation of a waving national flag was set by GEMS Education in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in 2017, where 4130 people came together." That record has now been broken and a new one has been created by the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University today," said Swapnil Dangarikar, official Guinness World Records Adjudicator.

After verification of the record, Dangarikar handed over the Guinness World Record certificate to Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit and NID chief patron and Chandigarh University Vice-Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu.

"Under PM Modi's "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign, we thought we would take an initiative and do something different at the international level," said Sandhu. Other signatory guests, including Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, Adviser to the UT Administrator Dharam Pal, Chandigarh mayor Sarabjit Kaur, and other senior officials of the UT administration were present during Saturday's event.

Meanwhile, addressing the event, Governor Purohit stated that Chandigarh has given a great message to the entire world on the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence. “This event has become even greater than what I had imagined. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandigarh University Chancellor and NID Foundation Chief Patron Satnam Singh Sandhu whose team has achieved this feat.

“The way that the NID Foundation and Chandigarh University has been able to bring people together, celebrating the spirit of patriotism and paying tributes to those who made supreme sacrifice for the country’s freedom, has been absolutely commendable,” said Purohit.

