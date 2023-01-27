'Cheating Cannot Make Life': PM Modi Discusses Malpractices At Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023

As the exam season knocks on the door, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with school children, parents, and teachers during the 6th edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'. From time management to dealing with pressure, the Prime Minster gave several pieces of advice on the daily struggles of student life. The program was witnessed by over 2,400 students at the location and around 38.80 lakh students virtually from 155 countries.

The program which commenced at around 11 AM on Friday, witnessed several insightful questions from students. The Prime Minister gave answers and advice on the plethora of questions.

One such topic that the Indian Prime Minister touched upon was malpractices and changing values. During the interaction, one student asked the Prime Minister how one should eliminate cheating and other forms of malpractice during the examinations. PM Modi started off his response by saying, “I am happy that students are aware that something needs to be done about the cheating and other forms of malpractice that takes place during exams”.

“Nowadays students boast about how they managed to fool the supervisor. These changes in values are very dangerous,” he added. The Prime Minister then went on to urge the society to collectively think about the issue.

‘Cheating cannot make life’: PM Modi

While addressing the issue, the Prime Minister also stated that sometimes schools and tuition teachers enable such malpractices in the exams. “Some schools or teachers who run tuition classes feel that their students should pass with flying colours… So sometimes they help them or guide them to cheat,” the Prime Minister asserted.

PM Modi then went on touch upon how students should channelise their creativity in the right direction. “Some students waste their time in finding innovative ways to cheat rather than spending that time studying their course. They spend hours making small chits,” said PM Modi.

“They are actually very creative,” he quipped and then went on to add, “If they (students who cheat) use this time and creativity for learning, then maybe they would have performed well. Somebody should guide such students.”

“The world has changed and it is very important to realise that one has to give exams at every walk of life. How many exams are you going to cheat on?” he asked. While concluding his assertions on the issue, the Prime Minister also insisted that hardworking students should remember that their “hard work will be fruitful in the future.”