CHSE Odisha Inter Exam 2022: New Weightage Systems Introduced, Check Details Here

CHSE Odisha 12th exam 2022 date sheet is expected to be revised by Council of Higher Secondary Education. As per recent update, new weightage system has been introduced for plus two students. This comes in line with Odisha School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash instructing the CHSE to make necessary changes in the Odisha Plus 2 exam time table for the 2020 exams.

With board revising the CHSE Class 12 time table, a new weightage system for the CHSE 12th Exams has also been introduced. According to media reports, it has been announced that the students will be assessed for the CHSE Board Exams 2022 in two separate schemes. The details of schemes have been mentioned below.

CHSE Odisha Exam 2022 date change is most likely to happen for Science subjects. Local media reports suggest that Minister Dash has asked CHSE to make these changes as students have been objecting to Plus 2 date sheet. They have been reporting the inadequacy of time between few papers. During an interaction with reporters, the Minister even said that students of more than 1,500 colleges are expected to write Odisha Plus 2 Exams 2022. For smooth conduct of exams, over 1,100 centres have been set up, where COVID-19 safety protocols will also be followed. Further, CCTVs are being installed in these centres to enhance the security.

CHSE Board Exams 2022: Know two different schemes to be followed

80% weightage will be given to performance of students in Annual HS exams.

20% percentage will be calculated from the performance in the Quarter End Exams/ Internal Exams.

Performance of the students in the Annual HS Exams which will be 100% weightage on the final annual exams.

The marking will be conducted based on the weightage which offers higher marks for the candidates from the two schemes. The decision comes in line with the reduction of syllabus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From the 100% weightage for the 80-20% weightage whichever is more will be considered for the 70% syllabus for the CHSE 12th Board Exams 2022. The inter exam will be conducted in offline mode from April 28, 2022.

CHSE Odisha exam notification 2022: Websites to check