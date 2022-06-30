CLAT 2022 First Provisional Merit List To Be Out Today, Here's How To Check Scores

CLAT 2022 result 2022: The Consortium of National Law Universities will be releasing the provisional merit list for CLAT 2022 on June 30, 2022. As per the schedule released on the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in, merit list will be out today. List of important dates and steps to check first provisional merit list is attached below.

The qualified applicants will have three choices. Either they can lock their seat, request an upgrade based on their preferences, or decide to forego the application process altogether. They won’t be able to participate in subsequent rounds, though, if they decide to withdraw from the competition. Candidates will have to upload specific documents and pay a fee in order to upgrade.

CLAT 2022: List of important dates

Entrance exam was conducted on 19 June 2022

CLAT 2022 final answer key was released on 24 June 2022

The result was released on 24 June 2022

The registration process for the counseling schedule started on 25 June 2022

The deadline to register was 27 June 2022

Merit list will be out on 30 June 2022

CLAT 2022 First provisional merit list: Here is how to check

Step 1: Candidates who cleared the exam should go to the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "CLAT 2022- First Provisional Merit List" link

Step 3: Then they should log in using registered mobile number and password

Step 4: Open the allotment status to know about the college allotted

CLAT 2022 was conducted 131 exam centres across the country. The CLAT scores will be recognised by 22 national law universities (NLUs) and several other law colleges and universities. For more details, candidates can go to the official website.

CLAT 2022 Result: Here's how to check CLAT results online