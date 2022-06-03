Mangalore Hijab Row: District Admin Gets 2-day Deadline To Clear Confusion Over Uniform

In a significant development over the ongoing hijab row, the Mangalore University Coordination committee has asked the district administration to clarify all the confusion around uniforms. The Coordination Committee has set a deadline of two days to resolve the ongoing confusion. Coordination committee President Riyaz also warned that he would stage a protest across Dakshin Kannada district and said a large number of students would join the protest on Hijab row.

This came after 16 students from Mangaluru University came to the college wearing hijabs. Despite the Karnataka High Court's orders, the students renewed the demand for wearing hijabs inside educational institutions, and later the Muslim female students approached the deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district seeking permission to wear the hijab on the campus. According to reports, Muslim students have claimed that despite the court's verdict, they were wearing hijab to college and classes and there was no issue, but in the last two weeks, Right Wing student members raised the issue again.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the Muslim students have claimed that the right-wing student organization, ABVP, is responsible for provoking the students to protest against the female Muslim students. Muslim female students have raised the demand that the university should reinstate the old uniform code for this academic year. However, the university authorities did not allow the students to enter the campus on Saturday as well as Monday since there is a dress code in place for the students. The vice-chancellor of the university, P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya, addressed a press conference at the Mangaluru Press Club and said that the university has to abide by the High Court and state government’s orders.

"We will abide by the HC and state government’s orders." "If any student faces any problem in its implementation, we will make a sincere effort to resolve the issue," he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday stated that the High Court ruling and said everyone must follow the uniform dress rule.

Image: PTI/ Shutterstock