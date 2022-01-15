Cluster University Postpones Exams Scheduled To Be Conducted From Jan 17 Amid COVID

Cluster University of Srinagar has postponed the exams of all the Universities which were scheduled to begin on January 17, 2022. This has been decided considering the rise in COVID cases. To be noted that the revised dates have not been announced as it stands postponed till further orders. The revised schedule will be released separately. Therefore, concerned candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website so as not to miss any updates.

“This is notified for the information of concerned that all the examinations of Cluster University Srinagar scheduled from 17th of January 2022 have been deferred till further orders. The decision has been taken in view of the surge in COVID cases. The revised schedule for these examinations shall be notified separately, the order reads further. “Students are advised to remain in touch with the University official website (www.cusrinagar.edu.in) for further detail,” reads the order by Cluster University Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir extends COVID curbs amid surging cases

As Jammu and Kashmir continue to witness record daily surges in COVID-19 cases over the past few days, the J&K Government has issued a fresh set of guidelines retaining the already issued restrictions including night curfew across the union territory. The decision to this effect was taken by the State Executive Committee (SEC) after holding a detailed review of the current COVID situation. It was chaired by the Chief Secretary and many other administrative officials on January 14, 2022.

As a part of the new order, it was observed that there is a need for additional guidelines besides the existing containment measures in all the districts in view of an uneven trend observed in daily coronavirus cases with a rising positivity rate. As regards, enforcement of COVID Appropriate Behavior (CAB) remains critical in determining the additional guidelines, therefore, a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted to non-compliance of Covid Appropriate Behavior.