In the latest development in the alleged Chandigarh University video leak scandal, a three-member all-women Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the matter. The high-level probe will be conducted following Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's order. According to Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav, the investigation will take place under the supervision of senior IPS officer Gurpreet Kaur Deo.

The DGP Punjab also thanked DGP Himachal Pradesh for his excellent co-operation in the arrest of Rankaj Verma, a 31-year-old resident of Himachal Pradesh's Shimla. Notably, three arrests have been made in the case so far -- one student and two others. It was also informed that electronic devices were seized and have been sent for forensic examination.

"One student and others arrested. Thanks to DGP Himachal Pradesh for excellent co-operation. Electronic devices seized and sent for forensic examination," the DGP Punjab Guarav Yadav said, adding, "SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy. No person to be spared, if found involved."

One student & 02 others arrested. Thanks to DGP @himachalpolice for excellent co-operation. Electronic devices seized and sent for forensic examination.



SIT will go to the bottom of the conspiracy. No person to be spared, if found involved. (2/3) — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) September 19, 2022

Appealing to maintain peace and harmony, the DGP Pnjab said, "Appeal to everyone to maintain peace and harmony. Don’t fall to unverified rumours. Let’s work together for peace in society."

Massive protests erupt after alleged video leaks

After several girl students of Chandigarh University alleged that their private videos were 'leaked' by a hostel student, the university witnessed widespread demonstrations on September 18. However, Punjab Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Gurpreet Deo said that the accused girl had shared her video with the Himachal man but no other student videos were found.

Meanwhile, the university authorities have also rejected reports that videos of several female students being shared online. "At the preliminary level, we investigated and did not find that videos of other students were made," the Director of Students Welfare of Chandigarh University Dr Arvinder Singh Kang said.

Following the protests, Chandigarh University announced holidays in a bid to control the situation. On Sunday, the private university called for a two-day holiday, however, in view of the situation, the holidays have been extended till September 24.