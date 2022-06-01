CM Bommai On Textbook Review Row: 'Further Action Post Education Minister's Report'

After seers in Karnataka alleged that social reformer Basavanna's teachings have been distorted in the revised textbooks for class 10th students, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that further action on the textbook review controversy would be taken based on the report of the Education Minister.

Speaking to reporters at Mangaluru airport on the allegations of seers, CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "The Education Minister has been asked to submit a report. The minister has stated that he would submit a report after considering all aspects of the issue. The minister had also met the Seer of Adichunchanagiri Mutt and said that he would present the facts with the records. Appropriate action would be taken after getting the report."

It is pertinent to mention that a section of seers in Karnataka has alleged that Basavanna's teachings have been contorted in the revised Kannada and social science textbooks for Class 10 students. The seers have also accused the review committee of insulting poet Kuvempu's state anthem.

Controversy erupts over the inclusion of RSS founder Hedgewar's speech in Class 10 textbooks

Earlier, organisations like All-India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) and All-India Save Education Committee (AISEC) had alleged that a speech by RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar was included in the textbook while a lesson on Bhagat Singh was excluded. Later, the Karnataka Textbook Society clarified that the chapter on Bhagat Singh was not removed, adding that the Kannada textbook of Class 10 was at the printing stage.

"Currently there are reports in the media that a lesson on Hedgewar has been included in class 10 first language Kannada textbook by omitting a chapter on Bhagat Singh. The reality is that the chapter on Bhagat Singh has not been omitted from textbooks," the society said in a statement according to PTI.

Noting that the committee headed by Rohith Chakrathirtha was constituted to examine Social Science and language textbooks and revise them, Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh defended the inclusion of a speech by Hedgewar in a revised Kannada textbook. The Minister had said that the textbook does not contain anything about Hedgewar or RSS, but only his speech on what should be an inspiration to people, especially the youth, and that those who have raised complaints have not gone through the textbook.