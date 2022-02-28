CM Rise Schools In MP To Invite Applications Starting April 1; Here's All You Need To Know

Madhya Pradesh administration on Monday announced that it will be opening admissions for CM Rise Schools. The admission will commence on April 1, 2022. Currently, constructions for the CM Rise schools are underway in Madhya Pradesh but are expected to be ready by April 2022. Local media reports highlight that at least 350 schools will be started in April for Classes 1 to 12.

The decision of starting the admission process was formed after the conclusion of a two-day workshop on the topic 'Infrastructure and Construction Management' of selected architects. School Education Department Secretary, Rashmi Arun Shami has been overseeing the construction of CM Rise schools, ensuring that the school facilities are completed as per the directives given by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. As per reports, it has been discussed in meeting that the school buildings should stand firmly for the next 50-100 years.

What is CM Rise scheme for MP students?

The scheme was launched by the Madhya Pradesh Education Department in a bid to facilitate the making of resource-rich schools. It aims to enhance the quality of education provided to students. When part of the CM Rise Scheme, schools from Kindergarten to Classes 10 or 12 will be moulded in an integrated manner. CM Rise Scheme also aims to provide ‘state-of-the-art' infrastructure and high-skilled teachers to students who are enrolled in such schools.

Madhya Pradesh TET 2020 admit card out

The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board on February 26 has released the admit cards for the primary school teacher eligibility test 2020. Candidates who have got themselves registered to take the exam can download their admit cards now. It has been uploaded on the official website peb.mp.gov.in and can be downloaded by following these steps.

MP TET Admit card 2020: Here is how to download hall tickets